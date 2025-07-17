CWI resists PCB’s proposal to scrap ODI series

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (right) plays a shot during their third ODI against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on June 12, 2022. — PCB

The proposed limited-overs series between Pakistan and the West Indies has sparked discussions between the two cricket boards, with no final decision yet on the ODI leg of the tour.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally suggested converting the three-match ODI series into T20Is to enhance their preparation for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup and 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, both of which will be played in the shortest format.

However, Cricket West Indies (CWI) appears reluctant to alter the original schedule, with CEO Chris Dehring confirming that discussions are ongoing between the two boards.

“The schedule remains as it is, and we continue to engage with the PCB on the matter,” he stated.

A meeting is expected to take place on the sidelines of the ICC Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Singapore to address the matter in detail.

According to reports, CWI is keen to retain the ODI series, especially after failing to qualify for the 2023 ICC World Cup, viewing the 50-over format as vital for rebuilding its squad.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, CWI has already begun ticket sales for the white-ball fixtures.

The T20I series is set to begin on July 31, with additional matches scheduled for August 2 and August 3 at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida. Promotional offers include “Buy One, Get One Free” and a 50% discount on single ticket purchases.

The ODI series is tentatively scheduled for August 8, 10, and 12 in Trinidad, with ticket prices ranging from $8 to $175.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is also preparing for a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting on July 20 in Dhaka, with subsequent matches on July 22 and 24. All matches are scheduled to begin at 5 PM PST.

