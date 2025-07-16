Muhammad Asif storms into IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship quarter-finals

This undated picture shows Pakistan's cueist Muhammad Asif in action. — Reporter/File

MANAMA: Pakistan’s seasoned cueist Muhammad Asif booked his spot in the quarter-finals of the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship with a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over UAE’s Mohamed Shehab here at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain on Wednesday.

The high-stakes clash got off to a contrasting start as Shehab took an early command by winning the first two frames.

The opening frame was closely contested, while the second saw Shehab dominating Asif.

Trailing by 2-0, the former world amateur champion produced a remarkable comeback by winning four consecutive frames to round up a hard-fought victory with the frame scores of 56-68, 21-72, 57-21, 80-0, 68-45 and 68-58, which propelled him into the quarter-finals.

Asif’s best performance came in the fourth frame, during which he recorded an 80-point break.

The three-time IBSF World Champion had booked his place in the pre-quarter-finals with a straight-frames victory over Wales’ Tony Morgan.

Muhammad Asif displayed complete dominance in the Round of 16, defeating Morgan 3-0 with frame scores of 74-10, 106-0 and 89-11.

He compiled a superb 90-point break in the second frame and followed it up with a 61-point break in the third, sealing the win without dropping a single frame.

Asif’s tactical acumen and precise shot-making left his opponent with little chance to settle into the match. Renowned for his calm temperament and break-building prowess, Asif was in fluent form.

The victory marked a strong comeback for Asif, who had suffered a setback on Monday when he lost 3-0 to India’s Brijesh Damani in a Group C clash.

Damani controlled the one-sided contest with frame scores of 66-39, 66-0, and 79-41, finishing the group stage unbeaten.

Despite that loss, Asif had made a promising start to his campaign, winning both of his opening matches on the first day.

He began with a clinical 3-0 win over Oman’s Haitham Bin Ali, registering frame scores of 89-33, 69-4 and 53-6, including breaks of 61 and 46 in the first two frames.

He followed up with another convincing 3-0 victory against Ireland’s Jay Chopra, taking the frames 68-33, 79-14, and 67-16.