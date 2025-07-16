Andre Russell announces retirement from international cricket

West Indies' Andre Russell plays a shot during their third T20I against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth on February 13, 2024. — Cricket Australia

KINGSTON: West Indies’ fast-bowling all-rounder Andre Russell has announced his retirement from international cricket, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed on Wednesday.

Russell, who made his international debut for West Indies in 2010, will make his last international appearance during the upcoming home T20I series against West Indies.

According to the CWI, the all-rounder will only feature in the first two T20Is, scheduled to be played at the Sabina Park here on July 20 and 22. He will be replaced by Matthew Forde for the remaining three matches.

In his retirement statement, shared by the CWI, Russell expressed gratitude and pride in representing the West Indies at the international level.

“Words cannot explain what it meant. To represent the West Indies has been one of the proudest achievements in my life,” CWI quoted Russell as saying.

“When I was a kid, I did not expect to get to this level, but the more you start to play and get to love the sport, you realize what you can achieve. This inspired me to become better because I wanted to leave a mark in the maroon colours and become an inspiration to others,” the statement added.

Russell also welcomed the opportunity to conclude his glittering international career at home, stating that playing in front of home fans always brought the best out of him.

“I love playing for the West Indies and I love playing at home in front of my family and friends where I get to showcase my talent and produce more high-quality performances. I want to finish my international career on a high while being a role model for the next generation of cricketers coming out of the Caribbean.”

For the unversed, Andre Russell represented West Indies in one Test, 56 ODIs and 84 T20Is, piling up 2114 runs across formats with the help of seven half-centuries. He also has 132 international wickets to his name.

Russell was also a part of the West Indies sides that won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016.