Bangladesh thump Sri Lanka in third T20I to secure series victory

Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan plays a shot during their third T20I against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 16, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Mahedi Hasan’s economical four-wicket haul, followed by opening batter Tanzid Hasan’s unbeaten half-century, led Bangladesh to a resounding eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka’s decision to bat first backfired as the home side could accumulate 132/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Opener Pathum Nissanka remained the top-scorer for the hosts with a cautious 46 off 39 deliveries, laced with four boundaries, while experienced all-rounder Dasun Shanaka was the other notable run-getter with his unbeaten 35 from 25 balls.

Besides them, only middle-order batter Kamindu Mendis (21) could amass double figures.

Hasan was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, taking four wickets for just 11 runs in his four overs. He was supported by Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam, who chipped in with one scalp apiece.

For his remarkable bowling performance, Mahedi was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Chasing a modest 133-run target, the touring side comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 21 balls to spare.

Bangladesh, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost Parvez Hossain Emon (zero) on the first delivery of the innings.

The early setback, however, did not bother the visitors much as skipper Litton Das stabilised the innings with Tanzid with a 74-run partnership.

The anchoring stand culminated in the eighth over when Kamindu got Das caught at deep backward square leg. The Bangladesh captain scored 32 off 26 deliveries with the help of two fours and a six.

Tanzid then joined forces with Towhid Hridoy and made sure there were no further hiccups in the run chase with an unbeaten 59-run partnership.

The left-handed opener remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with an unbeaten 73 off 47 deliveries, studded with one four and six sixes, while Hridoy made 27 not out from 25 balls.

The victory helped Bangladesh win the three-match T20I series 2-1.