Olympic qualification, Test’s future among key points to be discussed at ICC AGM

ICC chairman Jay Shah (centre) poses for a picture with member boards' representatives at the ICC Headquarters in Dubai on December 5, 2024. — ICC

The qualification pathway for cricket’s long-awaited return to the Olympics, a two-tier system for Tests and scrutiny of the United States of America (USA) Cricket are among the key points of discussion for the upcoming Annual General Meetings (AGM) of the International Cricket Council (ICC), scheduled to be held in Singapore from July 17 to 20.

Cricket’s return to the Olympics — following its lone appearance in Paris in 1900 — will feature six teams in both the men’s and women’s competitions from July 12 to July 29, 2028.

The qualification process for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028, however, is yet to be determined, with the final decision expected to be made in the upcoming AGM.

Earlier, it was reported that the six teams for each competition will be determined through the ICC team rankings; however, as per the latest development, the apex cricketing body is also considering holding a qualifying event.

Furthermore, a combination of rankings and qualifying events may also be considered.

But the proposal of a qualifying event may be rejected as it would require a hefty amount and would complicate cricket’s already packed schedule.

The report further added that the USA may receive direct qualification in one of the competitions on the virtue of being the host nation.

Another important point of discussion at the AGM would be the implementation of the two-tier structure for Test cricket, with the ‘big three’ nations playing each other more frequently in high-profile series.

The proposal is gaining significant momentum, fueled by record crowds for last year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India, which saw an attendance of 837,879 spectators.

With a large following in these countries, the idea was now being seriously considered by the ICC, led by chairman Jay Shah.

According to previous media reports, the proposed top division of Test cricket would consist of seven teams: South Africa, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The second division would include the West Indies, Bangladesh, Ireland, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the pressing points of discussion regarding the two-tier system are likely to be promotion and relegation and distribution of funds.

The upcoming ICC AGM may mark the suspension of USA Cricket as the organisation approaches the end of a 12-month governance notice period, issued in July 2024.

The notice was originally issued after the ICC identified serious deficiencies within USAC’s internal structure, citing a lack of transparency, operational inefficiencies and governance shortcomings.

The ICC has been controlling USA Cricket’s funding since then, and if the body is still deemed in the upcoming AGM, then it will be suspended and expelled as a member.