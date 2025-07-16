Conor McGregor's potential UFC return date revealed

An undated photo of Irish Mixed Martial Artist Conor McGregor. — Instagram/mcgregorfansclub_

Conor McGregor’s business partner, David Feldman, claimed that the Irishman has told him that he is going to make a comeback, international media reported on Wednesday.

McGregor has not stepped into the Octagon since July 2021, when he suffered a defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

His scheduled return at UFC 303 in 2024, set against Chandler during International Fight Week, was ultimately cancelled due to a toe injury.

It looked increasingly unlikely that Conor McGregor would return to UFC after joining politics as he is bidding for Ireland’s presidency.

However, after the U.S. President Donald Trump announced a supercard at the White House, now touted for the 250th anniversary of American independence, McGregor has made up his mind.

According to a business partner of the UFC star, Feldman, president of McGregor-owned promotion BKFC, informed about the Irishman's intention to return.

“He told me in person,” Feldman said.

“He whispered in my ear, he said, 'I'm in the testing pool.' He said, 'I'm getting ready to make my comeback. I'm going to fight on that big card and then I'm going to have another fight and then we can talk.”

Trump proposed a plan to commemorate the United States' 250th anniversary in 2026 by hosting a UFC event on the grounds of the White House in Iowa.

Trump, who has maintained a long-standing friendship with UFC CEO Dana White, announced during a speech at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

During his remarks, Trump praised White and floated the idea of holding a championship fight on the White House lawn, claiming the grounds could accommodate between 20,000 and 25,000 spectators.