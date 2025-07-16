Bournemouth sign Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea

An undated photo of Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. — AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth have signed goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea on a five-year deal, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

Financial details of the deal are not made public, but according to media reports, it was worth 25 million pounds ($33.44 million).

Petrovic moved from the MLS side New England Revolution to join Premier League side Chelsea for £14m ($18.7m) two years ago and made his name in the second half of the season under Mauricio Pochettino.

The deal materialised after Kepa Arrizabalaga, Bournemouth's first-choice keeper last season on loan from Chelsea, signed a contract with Arsenal earlier this month.

Bournemouth back-up keeper Ireland's Mark Travers also left for Everton on a four-year deal on Tuesday.

Enzo Maresca, the current coach of the Blues, decided to prefer Robert Sanchez over Serbian as the No.1 last season, and Petrovic was loaned out to Strasbourg.

He helped the team qualify for the UEFA Conference League's playoff round with a seventh-place finish in Ligue 1. He was also named the player of the season after an impressive performance.

Serbian international Petrovic, who played 23 Premier League matches for Chelsea in 2023-24, said that he joined Bournemouth to grow and play at the best level.

"I came to Bournemouth because I want to grow and I want to play at the best level," Petrovic said in a statement.

Bournemouth, who finished ninth last season, is set to start their Premier League campaign with a visit to champions Liverpool on August 15.