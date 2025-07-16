Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand stun South Africa in tri-series clash

New Zealand's Tim Robinson plays a shot during their Zimbabwe T20I tri-series match against South Africa at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 16, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Top-order batter Tim Robinson’s anchoring half-century, followed by a collective effort from the bowlers, propelled New Zealand to a narrow 21-run victory over South Africa in the second match of the Zimbabwe-hosted T20I tri-series here at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, New Zealand registered a formidable total of 173/5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a 113-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Robinson and Bevon Jacobs.

The Blackcaps got off to a brief flying start to their innings with Tim Seifert scoring a brisk 22 off just 16 deliveries until falling victim to Lungi Ngidi in the third over with just 27 runs on the board.

His opening partner Devon Conway (nine) was removed in the next over by Kwena Maphaka, resulting in New Zealand slipping to 35/2 in four overs.

Meanwhile, Robinson, who came out to bat at number three, then put together a one-sided 27-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell, who could muster five.

New Zealand then lost two more wickets in quick succession and were consequently reduced to 70/5 in 9.3 overs.

But Robinson and Jacobs partnered strongly to lead New Zealand to a commendable total by putting together 103 runs for the sixth wicket in 63 balls.

Tim Robinson remained the top-scorer for New Zealand with an unbeaten 75 off 57 deliveries, studded with six fours and three sixes, while Jacobs made 44 not out from 30 deliveries with the help of one four and three sixes.

For South Africa, Maphaka led the way with two wickets, while Gerald Coetzee, Senuran Muthusamy and Ngidi made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase 174, South Africa’s batting unit folded on a meagre 152 in 18.2 overs and thus succumbed to a 21-run defeat.

Middle-order batter Dewald Brevis remained the top-scorer for the Proteas with an 18-ball 35, followed by George Linde with 30.

Besides them, openers Lhuan-dre Pretorius (21), Reeza Hendricks (16) and Gerald Coetzee (17) could amass double figures, depicting South Africa’s struggles with the bat against New Zealand.

Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry jointly led New Zealand’s bowling charge with three wickets each, followed by Ish Sodhi with two, while James Neesham chipped in with one.

The victory helped New Zealand pip South Africa at the top of the standings due to a superior net run rate, while hosts Zimbabwe remained at the bottom.

The third match of the T20I tri-series is set to be played at the same venue on Friday between New Zealand and Zimbabwe.