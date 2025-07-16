MLB commissioner confident Minnesota Twins sale process to be finalised soon

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his home run for the cycle with outfielder Willi Castro (50) against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Target Field in Minneapolis on July 12, 2025. — Reuters

Major League Baseball (MLB) commissioner Rob Manfred expressed confidence that the sale process of the Minnesota Twins will be completed soon, international media reported on Wednesday.

In October 2024, the three Pohlad brothers confirmed they were going to sell the team, which their father, Carl, bought in 1984. The news was expected to be announced by Opening Day 2025, but there have been no signs yet, leading to speculation that no parties are interested.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred eliminated that rumour while speaking at the annual pre-All-Star Game Baseball Writers Association of America press conference.

"I know some things that you don't know. I can tell you with a lot of confidence that there will be a transaction there, and it will be consistent with the kind of pricing that has taken place. There will be a transaction," Manfred said.

Justin Ishbia was likely to buy the team, but he decided against the purchase in June and instead increased his minority share of his hometown Chicago White Sox from five per cent to 35 per cent. Ishbia is also a co-owner of the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

"This is a small business, right? All those bankers out there -- there ain't that many of them, and they all talk to each other," Manfred said.

"When it becomes clear that you have a leader in the clubhouse, everybody else kind of backs away, right? Because they kind of get a feel for the price, and unless they're prepared to top it, they're going to move on and do something else."

"We just need to be patient while they rework," said Manfred.