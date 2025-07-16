Nuwanidu Fernando helps Sri Lanka A salvage draw against Australia A

Sri Lanka A's Sonal Dinusha in action during the first day of their first unofficial Test against Australia A at the Marrara Oval in Darwin on July 13, 2025. — Cricket Australia

DARWIN: Top-order batter Nuwanidu Fernando’s second-innings century lifted Sri Lanka A to secure a hard-fought draw against Australia A in the first unofficial Test here at the Marrara Oval on Wednesday.

At the stumps on day four, Sri Lanka A were well-placed at 280/3 with Fernando and Pavan Rathnayake unbeaten on 104 and 56 respectively.

Earlier in the day, the visitors resumed their second innings from 49/1 through Kamil Mishara and Fernando, trailing Australia A by 165 runs.

Mishara and Fernando, however, could add 11 more to their overnight partnership as the former was dismissed by Mitchell Perry after scoring 35 off 66 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Fernando was then joined by skipper Pasindu Sooriyabandara in the middle, and together they launched an astounding recovery by putting together a cautious 113-run partnership which spanned 32.1 overs.

Liam Scott eventually broke the gritty stand by dismissing the Sri Lanka A captain, who scored 56 off 98 deliveries, laced with four fours and a six.

Nuwanidu Fernando was then involved in another vital partnership for Sri Lanka A when he added an unbeaten 107 runs for the fourth wicket with Pavan Rathnayake.

The duo batted sensibly against Australia A's bowling attack in the dying minutes of the match and made sure to lead Sri Lanka A to a hard-fought draw.

Fernando remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka A in the second innings with an unbeaten 104 off 218 deliveries, studded with 10 boundaries including three sixes, while Rathnayake made 56 not out from 96 balls.

For Australia A, Mitchell Perry, Henry Thornton and Liam Scott could pick up a wicket apiece in the second innings.

On the opening day of the recently concluded fixture, Australia A captain Jason Sangha won the toss and put the touring side into bat.

Batting first, Sri Lanka A could only register 272 on the board despite a valiant century from Sonal Dinusha.

The middle-order batter waged a lone battle for the touring side in the first innings with 105 off 148 deliveries, featuring 10 fours and a six.

Nathan McSweeney, Thornton and Scott were the standout bowlers for Australia A in the first innings, taking two wickets each.

In response to Sri Lanka A’s 272, the home side’s batting unit yielded a mammoth 486, courtesy of a collective effort.

McSweeney and Scott jointly led Australia A’s batting charge with 94 each, followed by wicketkeeper Josh Philippe with 85, while Mitchell Perry (61) and Jake Weatherald (54) also scored half-centuries.

Sonal Dinusha led the visitors’ bowling charge with a four-wicket haul, while Pramod Madushan supported with three scalps.

The second unofficial Test between Australia A and Sri Lanka A will be played at the same venue from Sunday.