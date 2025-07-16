Frank Warren says Fury ‘in gym’ and wants to fight Usyk

An undated picture of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said that the Brit is in the gym and wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk again, international media reported on Wednesday.

Fury had announced his retirement from boxing in January 2025, after suffering a second defeat to Usyk, a bout that crowned the Ukrainian as the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh earlier this month announced that former world heavyweight champion Fury is expected to come out of retirement and return to the ring during Riyadh Season 2026.

Following Alalshikh's announcement, Fury also confirmed his comeback by posting on social media.

Fury shared a poster on Instagram with the caption: "April 18, 2026 Wembley Stadium. The trilogy! UK. contact @spencerbrownmrgoldstar for tickets."

Warren, the promoter of Fury, said that he talked with the British heavyweight. The Brit is in the gym and is working on his physical and mental strength.

"I spoke to him [Fury] over the weekend about boxing. He won't fight this year," Warren said.

"He's got this Netflix second series coming but he's in the gym. He's in it for his wellbeing, physically and mentally. It keeps him in a good place."

Warren, who also promotes Daniel Dubois, further said that Fury has made it clear that he is going to fight Usyk again.

"He's got that mentality that he's in the gym and he needs to do something," Warren added.

"He's made it clear he wants to fight Usyk."

For the unversed, Usyk is set to fight Dubois on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium in their rematch.