Jimmy Neesham equals Babar Azam, Virat Kohli’s unwanted T20I record

HARARE: New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham equaled the unwanted T20I record held by cricketing stars Virat Kohli and Babar Azam during a tri-nation T20I match against South Africa at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Neesham was dismissed for a second-ball duck, marking his seventh duck in T20 International cricket.

With this, he joins a list of 43 prominent players who have recorded seven ducks in T20Is, including India’s Virat Kohli, Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez, South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, and England’s Jason Roy.

The record for the most T20I ducks is currently held jointly by Rwanda’s Zappy Bimenyimana and Kevin Irakoze, Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar, Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka, and Ireland’s Paul Stirling, each with 13 ducks.

In addition, Neesham has also surpassed fellow teammate and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, who previously held the national record with six ducks.

The 34-year-old now holds that unwanted title with seven T20I ducks to his name.

Most ducks for New Zealand in T20Is:

Jimmy Neesham - 7 Ducks

Colin de Grandhomme - 6 Ducks

Ish Sodhi - 6 Ducks

Tim Southee - 6 Ducks

Ross Taylor - 6 Ducks

Finn Allen - 5 Ducks

It is pertinent to mention that New Zealand thrashed South Africa by 21 runs in the second match of the tri-series.

Batting first, the Kiwi side posted 173/5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock by Tim Robinson, who scored 75 off 57 deliveries.

Bevon Jacobs also contributed with an unbeaten 44 off 30 balls, while opening batter Tim Seifert chipped in with 22 off 16.

For South Africa, Kwena Maphaka picked up two wickets, while Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, and Gerald Coetzee claimed one wicket each.

In reply, the Proteas were bundled out for 152 in 18.2 overs. Dewald Brevis was the top scorer with a quickfire 35 off 18 balls, followed by George Linde with 30 off 20 and opening batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius with 27 off 17.

Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy bowled exceptional spells, claiming three wickets each, while Ish Sodhi took two and Mitchell Santner picked up one.

For the unversed, New Zealand currently top the tri-series points table with one win, two points, and a net run rate of 1.050.

They will now face Zimbabwe in their next clash on July 18 at the same venue.