India’s sports minister says ‘no problem’ playing against Pakistan ahead of Asia Cups

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan men's cricket (left) in action during a T20I match against Bangladesh and Pakistan Hockey team during FIH Nations Cup. — AFP/FIH

India’s Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stressed that the federal government will not hinder Pakistan’s participation in the international events hosted by the country despite their strained political relations that worsened in May.

India is scheduled to host major tournaments this year, including the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament next month and the FIH Junior World Cup in November-December.

Furthermore, the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, tentatively scheduled to take place from September 12 to 28, also has India as the designated host but is likely to be played in a hybrid model with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the co-host.

Following the cross-border tensions between the two neighbouring countries in May, there were speculations that India may refuse to play against Pakistan in the six-team tournament. The claims, however, were soon quashed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Whereas, for the hockey tournaments, Indian media reported earlier this month that their government would not prohibit the Pakistan team’s participation as it would contravene the Olympic Charter.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, India’s Sports Minister Mandaviya urged that they do not have ‘any problem’ playing against Pakistan in any international sporting event, but reiterated that bilateral engagements remain dependent on the government’s decision.

“Our stand is clear. We don’t have any problems playing with Pakistan in any international sporting event, be it cricket, hockey or any other sport. But when it comes to bilateral engagements, the government position is known to all," said Mandaviya.

Although the Indian government has reportedly permitted the Pakistan team’s participation in the upcoming hockey tournaments, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has stated that they will make the decision after receiving clearance from their government.

“We have told Pakistan that we will grant them visas for the Asia Cup and Junior World Cup hockey tournaments, but it is up to their government now to decide whether to send teams or not. We have no problem," Mandaviya continued.

“Both are international tournaments and every team participating will be accorded the same treatment," he concluded.