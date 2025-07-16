Liverpool believes Alexander Isak is ready to move to Anfield

An undated photo of Newcastle United's striker Alexander Isak. — Instagram/alex_isak

Liverpool believes Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak wants to move to Anfield this summer, but it all depends on the two clubs, international media reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Liverpool approached Newcastle United with an offer of £120 million to prise Isak away from St James' Park, but the Magpies are reluctant to sell their prized asset.

According to reports, the Premier League champions are well aware of Newcastle’s stance and were willing to pay a British record fee to sign the striker this summer.

After Darwin Nunez is failing to live up to the expectations, Arne Slot’s side is looking for a striker who can complete their side. If Liverpool fails to sign Alexander Isak, they could bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool, who have already broken their transfer record to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, would find it difficult to convince Newcastle to sanction Isak's exit this summer.

Meanwhile, reports are also there that Liverpool have rejected Bayern Munich’s offer of €67.5m for Luis Diaz.

However, the German champions believe the Colombian winger is keen to join them, and they returned with a bid for the 28-year-old.

Since he arrived from Porto in January 2022, Diaz has evolved into a vital figure at Anfield. Last campaign was the most successful of Díaz’s Liverpool career, scoring 17 goals in all competitions and playing a pivotal role in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign, where they finished 10 points clear at the top.

Liverpool are not ready to sell the 28-year-old and do not want any further bids.