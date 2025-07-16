Hasnain Akhtar reaches IBSF U17 World Snooker Championship knockouts

An undated picture of Pakistan's emerging cueist Hasnain Akhtar. — Facebook/MHASnooker

MANAMA: Pakistan’s emerging cueist Hasnain Akhtar concluded the group stage of the IBSF World U17 Snooker Championship unbeaten and qualified for the knockout phase.

In his third group match against Poland’s Witold Bystrzycki here at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain on Wednesday, the 16-year-old prevailed 3-0 to keep his ongoing campaign perfect as he is yet to drop a single frame.

Hasnain had a dominant start to the match as he sealed the opening frame comprehensively by 79-1, allowing Bystrzycki to pot only one red ball.

The second frame followed the same pattern as Hasnain dominated the proceedings until eventually clinching it by 81-17 to move one away from the victory.

The third frame of the one-sided fixture was the most closely-contested as Hasnain Akhtar prevailed by 59-53.

The triumph marked his third in the IBSF World U17 Snooker Championship as he inflicted similar defeats on Qatar’s Abdulla Al Musleh and UAE’s Mohammad Alrumaithi, respectively.

In his campaign opener against Al Musleh on Tuesday, Hasnain Akhtar displayed complete dominance, defeating the former 3-0 with frame scores of 72-2, 65-9, 81-14.

Later that day, the 16-year-old also outclassed Alrumaithi 3-0.

Hasnain got off to a flying start to the match as he registered a 61-point break to seal the opening frame by 98-5.

He was equally dominant in the subsequent frame, clinching it by 74-6, courtesy of a 65-point break, to move one away from the victory.

The third frame followed the same pattern as Hasnain Akhtar registered another 50-plus break to round up a perfect 3-0 victory over Alrumaithi.