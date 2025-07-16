Second batch of Pakistan squad reaches Bangladesh ahead of T20I series

Second batch Pakistan cricket team, along with the support staff, was pictured after arriving in Dhaka ahead of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh on July 16, 2025. – PCB

DHAKA: The second group of the Pakistan squad reached Bangladesh on Wednesday to participate in the upcoming three-match T20I series, scheduled to commence on July 20.

According to details, a total of eight players — wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, Abbas Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Hassan Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Ahmed Daniyal and Salman Mirza — along with members of the support staff, have arrived in the host country.

Meanwhile, the first batch of the national squad, which included players such as captain Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, and Khushdil Shah, along with support staff, reached Dhaka earlier this morning.

The players who arrived today will rest tomorrow and begin training from July 18.

For the unversed, the green shirts will play three T20Is against Bangladesh on July 20, 22 and 24, with Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium set to host all the matches.

The series marks a rematch between the two sides after their last encounter in May, where Pakistan sealed a 3-0 clean sweep at home.

Earlier this week, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officially announced ticket prices for the upcoming series, with prices ranging from Tk 300 to Tk 3,500, catering to a wide range of fans.

The BCB has prioritised a digital-first approach for ticket distribution. Starting July 15, tickets will be available exclusively online through the official eTicket platform.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim

Series schedule in Bangladesh