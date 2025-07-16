Former champion Sven Ottke hospitalised after a traffic accident

An undated picture of Former world boxing champion Sven Ottke. — Instagram/svenottke

Former world boxing champion Sven Ottke has been taken to the hospital after a traffic collision, international media reported on Wednesday.

German media reported that the 58-year-old was involved in an accident in Mallorca, and the German Ottke was involved in a collision with a female driver while riding his bicycle.

According to the reports, Ottke suffered a double tibia fracture and a shoulder injury and will undergo surgery on his shin on Tuesday, with screws having to be placed in his leg.

Fortunately, his shoulder injury is less painful and can be healed without surgery.

Ottke, who was a unified super-middleweight world champion, owns an apartment on the Spanish Island and is known to be a keen golfer and cyclist to help him keep fit.

Ottke held the International Boxing Federation (IBF) title from 1998 to 2004, and along with that, the World Boxing Association (WBA) title from 2003 to 2004. He made 21 successful title defences and was the fourth European boxer to retire as an undefeated world champion.

Ottke was with his ex-coach, Ulli Wegner, at a vacation club in Mallorca. Wegner shared an update on his accident.

"Sven Ottke is doing well under the circumstances. I will visit him in the clinic on Wednesday. He was simply run over," Wegner said.

Wegner and Ottke have a very close connection, similar to a father and son. Ottke regularly sees his former coach in Berlin and gave his coach an exchangeable car after his last boxing match.