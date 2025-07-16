Ex-Manchester United defender urges Ruben Amorim to bring back David De Gea

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim during a lap of appreciation after the match on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

Former Manchester United defender Clayton Blackmore urged Ruben Amorim to bring back David De Gea as goalkeeper, international media reported on Wednesday.

Blackmore believes that de Gea was sidelined by Erik ten Hag to bring in his former player, Andre Onana. But now the former Manchester United player wants Amorim to reconsider the Spanish goalkeeper.

"If possible United should bring back de Gea. I'd bring him back. I played with Peter Schmeichel and Neville Southall and I think de Gea is the best I've seen. Towards the end, he was making more mistakes but United were declining as a team and he had to do more work,” Blackmore said.

“When you're forced to do more work you make more mistakes. United pushed him out because he wasn't good with the ball at his feet but his passing when he's not under pressure was good.

“I had no problems with de Gea. Ten Hag wanted him out and wanted to bring his own man in and I think it was a mistake. He won the golden glove that year and had 15 clean sheets. Why would you get rid of him?"

De Gea was let go by United in 2023 following his contract expiry. He then took a year's break and joined Fiorentina in 2024.

Another Man United former and sports Television pundit, Lee Sharpe, also discussed Onana’s exit.

"I think the goalkeeping area is a questionable one. Is it a priority? No. But if the opportunity comes along to upgrade and get a few quid for Onana then I think it's something they'll look at,” Lee Sharpe said.

“I'm still surprised they let David de Gea go. I know his last two seasons weren't great but I still think they were better than what Onana has been. He pulls off good saves but then he lets in school boy error goals."