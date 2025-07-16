MLB honours Hank Aaron with stunning tribute at All-Star Game

An undated picture of late Hall of Famer Hank Aaron. — AFP

ATLANTA: Major League Baseball honoured tribute to late Hall of Famer Hank Aaron by re-creating his record-breaking 715th home run on Tuesday's All-Star Game here at Truist Park.

After the sixth inning, the lights went down at Truist Park, and fans stood holding their cellphone lights.

Created the scene from April 8, 1974, in the old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium was projected on the infield and shown on the video board.

A graphic projection of that legendary scene was displayed on the infield and video board, showing high-tech images of Aaron and other players.

The tribute topped in a spectacular fireball launched from home plate, representing the record-breaking homer that surpassed Ruth’s 714.

The present stars, Aaron’s widow, Billye Aaron, stood and cheered, acknowledging the roaring crowd of 41,702 fans, sharing in the celebration.

National League players also honoured Aaron by wearing batting practice jerseys bearing his famous No. 44.

This tribute echoes last year’s 50th anniversary celebration, which included announcements for a new statue at the Baseball Hall of Fame and a commemorative U.S. Postal Service stamp.

Commissioner Rob Manfred underlined efforts to continue Aaron’s legacy through the Henry Louis Aaron Fund and a scholarship at Tuskegee University, aimed at supporting minorities in baseball and education.

Hank Aaron’s mythical career transited from 1954 to 1976, with 755 home runs, a record that stood until 2007.

A 25-time All-Star and Hall of Famer since 1982, Aaron still has records for RBIs, extra-base hits, and total bases, cementing his position as one of baseball’s most prominent icons.