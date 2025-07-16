Daniel Dubois urges to put his name in history books by beating Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Daniel Dubois pose ahead of the fight at Wembley Stadium in London on July 15, 2025. — Reuters

British boxer Daniel Dubois on Wednesday urged that ‘he wants to put his name into the history books’ by beating world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in a highly anticipated rematch at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Dubois first fought Usyk in August 2023, where the latter came out victorious in Poland with a ninth-round knockout, having dropped the British boxer twice.

However, the fight sparked debate after the Ukrainian was dropped by a punch that was ruled low by the officials.

Daniel Dubois has responded brilliantly after his defeat to Usyk in their first showdown, defeating Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua and is predicted as the winner of the bout by many pundits.

Dubois is ready for the rematch against the Ukrainian, saying he is going to win it this time and will put his name in the history books.

“I’m unstoppable, I feel like I can’t be beaten right now, I’m gonna go for whatever I have to do, we are here now, so no more excuses, I gotta beat him this time, I’m gonna win it, I’m 100% ready,” Dubois said in an interview.

“Legacy, this is bigger than glory, this is legacy, putting yourself in history, when history looks back on this, in the future, my name will be up there.”

Dubois also revealed his plans for Saturday night, mentioning that as the bell rings, his approach is to destroy Usyk.

“As soon as the bell rings, my whole approach is just to seek and destroy him, bring chaos and get the victory, cease the moment,” Dubois concluded.