First group of Pakistan squad arrives in Bangladesh ahead of T20I series

The Pakistan cricket team, along with the support staff, was pictured after arriving in Dhaka ahead of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh on July 16, 2025. – PCB

KARACHI: The first group of the Pakistan squad, including captain Salman Ali Agha, has arrived in Bangladesh ahead of the three-match T20I series, scheduled to begin on July 20.

According to details, seven players — Salman Ali Agha (captain), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, and Khushdil Shah — along with support staff, departed from Karachi to Dhaka via Dubai.

Meanwhile, the second group of the squad departed on Wednesday morning and is expected to reach the host country by tonight.

This batch includes wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, Abbas Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Hassan Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza and other members of the support staff.

The Green Shirts are set to play three T20Is against Bangladesh on July 20, 22, and 24, with all matches to be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

The series marks a rematch between the two sides following their last encounter in May, where Pakistan secured a 3-0 whitewash at home.

Earlier this week, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced ticket prices for the series, ranging from Tk 300 to Tk 3,500, catering to fans across various price points.

The BCB has adopted a digital-first approach for ticket distribution, with sales commencing online via the official eTicket platform from July 15.

Pakistan Squad for Bangladesh T20I Series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem

Series Schedule in Bangladesh: