Former captain reacts to ICC's sanction on England after Lord's Test

England pacer Jofra Archer celebrates with teammates after taking wicket during the third Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test match against India at Lord's, London on July 14, 2025. - AFP

LONDON: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has raised concerns over the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to penalise only England for a slow over rate during the third Test against India at Lord’s.

Taking to social media platform X, Vaughan expressed his frustration over what he perceived as favoritism towards India in the ICC’s decision-making, despite both teams having poor over rates.

"Let’s be honest, both teams’ over rates at Lord’s were very, very poor. How only one team has been reprimanded is beyond me," Vaughan wrote.

The ICC announced on Wednesday that England had been penalised for maintaining a slow over rate during their thrilling third Test victory over India.

As a result, England were docked two points from their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) tally and fined 10 percent of their match fees.

According to the ICC, England were found to be two overs short of the required rate after time allowances were considered. Under Article 16.11.2 of the WTC playing conditions, teams lose one WTC point for each over they fall short.

Consequently, England’s WTC points dropped from 24 to 22 out of a possible 36, lowering their percentage from 66.67% to 61.11%. This deduction saw them slip from second to third in the WTC standings, with Sri Lanka climbing to second.

In addition to the points deduction, the Ben Stokes-led side was fined under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which stipulates a five percent match fee fine per over short. Stokes accepted the penalty, avoiding a formal hearing.

The sanctions were imposed by Richie Richardson from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, following reports from on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Ahsan Raza, and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd.

Notably, the match itself was a Test classic. Both teams posted identical first-innings totals, keeping the contest evenly poised. England's second-innings performance gave them a 192-run lead, setting India a challenging target.

Despite an early collapse, India launched a spirited lower-order fightback, spearheaded by Ravindra Jadeja, which brought them close to a famous win.

However, England held their nerve in the final session on day five to secure a dramatic 22-run victory.

With the win, England now lead the five-match series 2-1. The fourth Test is scheduled to be played in Manchester from July 23, while the final Test will take place at The Oval from July 31 to August 4.