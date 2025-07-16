Nestory Irankunda signs with Watford after Bayern Munich exit

An undated picture of Australia winger Nestory Irankunda. — Instagram/nestory._

MELBOURNE: Australia winger Nestory Irankunda has left Bayern Munich to join English Championship side Watford, calling the move a strategic step to revive his international career ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to British media reports, the 18-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Watford. Financial details of the transfer have not been disclosed.

Irankunda described leaving Bayern Munich as a difficult decision, but emphasised that regular playing time was crucial for his World Cup ambitions.

"It was a very hard decision (to leave Bayern Munich) but for me, my biggest goal is to play in a World Cup, and the 2026 World Cup is just around the corner," Irankunda said.

"So I have to be playing minutes and I wasn’t playing (in Germany)."

Born in a Tanzanian refugee camp to Burundian parents, Irankunda moved to Australia as an infant. He made headlines earlier this year when he became the second-youngest player to score for the Socceroos, netting in a World Cup qualifier against Palestine.

Australia secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup, to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with a victory over Saudi Arabia in Jeddah last month.

Speaking about his new club, Irankunda praised the competitive nature of England’s second tier.

"The Championship's also a world-class league and competition," he said.

"The best thing for me was to go somewhere else.

"I’m excited and very happy with the opportunity I’ve been given and just ready to get started with the team."

He also expressed optimism about his development at Watford, saying the move offers a better platform to grow as a player.

"Hopefully this next move can develop him further, and whether that's an immediate impact with us or not, it gives him a better chance of course," he said.