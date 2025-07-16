British Tennis player Tara Moore faces four-year ban for doping violation

Britain's Tara Moore in action during her round of 32 match against Britain's Heather Watson on June 9, 2021. — Reuters

British tennis player Tara Moore on Wednesday handed a four-year ban after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld an appeal by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), ruling that she committed an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) involving performance-enhancing substances.

The suspension will be retroactively reduced by 19 months, accounting for the provisional ban Moore has already served since May 2022, when she initially tested positive for banned substances during a tournament in Bogota, Colombia.

The substances detected in her system were nandrolone and boldenone, both anabolic agents. Moore, the former British number one in women’s doubles, argued that the positive test resulted from eating contaminated meat.

An independent tribunal had initially accepted this explanation. However, CAS overturned that decision, determining that the explanation was insufficient to eliminate the presumption of intent.

“After reviewing the scientific and legal evidence, the majority of the CAS panel considered that the player did not succeed in proving that the concentration of nandrolone in her sample was consistent with the ingestion of contaminated meat,” CAS stated in its ruling.

The panel concluded that Moore failed to establish that the anti-doping rule violation was unintentional, thereby upholding the ITIA’s appeal and nullifying the previous decision of the independent tribunal.

“The panel concluded that Ms. Moore failed to establish that the ADRV was not intentional. The appeal by the ITIA is therefore upheld, and the decision rendered by the Independent Tribunal is set aside,” CAS added.

Moore expressed her distress over the ordeal, highlighting the emotional toll and the 19 months she has already spent away from the sport.

“Nineteen months of lost time and emotional distress,” she said in response to the ruling.

The four-year ban is now officially in effect, minus the already served 19-month provisional suspension.