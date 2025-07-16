Saud Shakeel, Saim Ayub climb ICC Test rankings

The collage of photos shows Pakistan Test batters Saud Shakeel (Left) and Saim Ayub. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan batters Saud Shakeel and Saim Ayub have made notable progress in the latest ICC Test Player Rankings, while a new number one batter has been crowned following England’s victory over India in the third Test at Lord’s.

Saud Shakeel has moved up one spot to 12th in the Test batting rankings, now holding 739 rating points.

Saim Ayub, meanwhile, has broken into the rankings at joint-83rd alongside South Africa’s Marco Jansen, with both having 352 points. Aamer Jamal also shares the same position.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have retained their respective 21st and 23rd positions, while all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has dropped three places to 37th.

Test captain Shan Masood holds firm at 48th, with Abdullah Shafique climbing one spot to 51st with 520 points. Middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam remains at 76th.

In a major shift at the top, England’s Joe Root has reclaimed the number one Test batter position, overtaking his teammate Harry Brook, who has dropped to third. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson now occupies second place.

In the Test bowling rankings, spinner Noman Ali retains his fifth-place spot with 806 points. However, Sajid Khan has dropped one position to 20th, while Shaheen Afridi has slipped to 21st.

Mohammad Abbas remains steady at 27th, followed by Naseem Shah at 35th and Abrar Ahmed at 50th.

Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad sits at 64th, while Aamer Jamal has dropped one spot to 72nd. Mir Hamza holds the 93rd position, Agha Salman is at 95th, and Zahid Mahmood rounds out the list at 97th.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the Test bowling rankings, followed by South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada in second and Australia’s Pat Cummins in third.

In the ICC Test all-rounders rankings, Noman Ali has fallen two places to 22nd, Sajid Khan is down one spot to 31st, and Agha Salman sits at 33rd.

Aamer Jamal has dropped two places to 42nd, while Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah remain at 55th and 75th, respectively. Mohammad Abbas holds the 80th position.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja retains his top spot among Test all-rounders, with Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz in second and South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder in third.