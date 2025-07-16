Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen's future in doubt ahead of Asia tour

Germany's Marc-Andre ter Stegen during match against Netherlands in International Friendly on March 26, 2024. — Reuters

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen trained alone after returning to preseason on Sunday, amid growing uncertainty over his future at the club, international media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report, Barcelona players underwent medical assessments on Sunday and took part in the first official training session under new head coach Hansi Flick on Monday. Ter Stegen was notably absent from group activities.

The club confirmed he trained alone in the gym and did not participate in either of the two sessions held on Tuesday.

Barcelona are scheduled to depart for their preseason tour of Asia next week, with friendlies set in Japan and South Korea. However, it remains unclear whether Ter Stegen will travel with the squad.

The 33-year-old German international, who joined Barcelona in 2014, has been the team’s undisputed first choice goalkeeper since 2016 following Claudio Bravo's move to Manchester City.

However, his standing within the squad has reportedly diminished this summer after the club signed Joan Garcia from Espanyol for €25 million.

According to media reports, the club has informed Ter Stegen that he is no longer part of their long-term plans and encouraged him to consider an exit. Despite this, the goalkeeper is said to have expressed a desire to remain at the club.

Barcelona reportedly hopes that Ter Stegen will reconsider his stance, especially as the club would like to see him reclaim Germany's number one jersey ahead of next summer's international competitions.

Garcia, who recently signed a new two-year contract, is expected to become the first-choice goalkeeper moving forward.

Ter Stegen previously suffered a serious knee injury in late September, prompting Barcelona to sign Wojciech Szczesny as cover. Although Ter Stegen returned during the final weeks of the season and made two appearances, Szczesny retained his place for key matches.