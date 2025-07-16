BCB faces backlash over unclear ticketing process for Pakistan T20Is

Pakistan's Mohammad Haris plays a shot during their second T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 30, 2025. — PCB

Tickets for the upcoming three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Pakistan went on sale Monday, but the launch was marred by widespread confusion and technical glitches on the official eTicket platform.

Fans hoping to book their seats early were met with frustration as the designated ticketing website failed to load throughout the day.

With no official communication from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) regarding the exact launch time, many users attempted to access the site from the morning, only to be greeted by blank screens.

"I started trying to buy tickets around 10:00 am after hearing they’d be available online from July 15,” said Siam, a disappointed fan.

“I didn’t even know BCB sold tickets online. I tried multiple times from both my phone and laptop, but the site just wouldn’t work. Even if tickets aren’t available, the site should at least provide a status update.”

After several hours of speculation and growing backlash on social media, BCB Director Mahbub Anam confirmed that online ticket sales would officially begin at 10:00 pm — a detail that had not been made clear earlier.

According to Mahbub, 70 percent of the tickets will be available online via the eTicket website and mobile app, while the remaining 30 percent will be sold physically on match days at booths near the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The BCB recently revealed the ticket pricing structure for the much-anticipated series, scheduled to begin on July 20. Prices range from Tk 300 to Tk 3,500, offering options for fans across all categories.

Tickets can be purchased using credit cards or digital wallets, and each account is limited to four tickets per match.

Ticket categories and prices are as follows: the Eastern and Northern Galleries are priced at Tk 300 and Tk 400 respectively, the Shaheed Abu Sayed Stand and Club House sections at Tk 800, and premium seating options such as the International Gallery and Lounge range from Tk 1,500 to Tk 3,500. The Grand Stand seats are priced at Tk 2,500.

Both printed and digital tickets will be accepted at the stadium gates.

All three T20Is will be played in Mirpur, with matches scheduled for July 20, 22, and 24. Pakistan’s team is set to arrive in Bangladesh today for the series, which follows their 3-0 home sweep over Bangladesh in May.

Meanwhile, the hosts are yet to announce their squad, as they remain engaged in a T20I series against Sri Lanka. The series is currently tied 1-1, with the decider set for July 16 in Colombo.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim

Series schedule in Bangladesh