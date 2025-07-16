“The team isn’t my father’s property”, Bangladesh batting coach hits back at critics

Bangladesh batter Tanzid Hasan (left) is clean bowled by Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando (not in frame) during the third ODI at Pallekele on July 8, 2025. While on the right side undated picture of Bangladesh batting coach Mohammad Salahuddin — AFP/BCB

COLOMBO: Bangladesh batting coach Mohammad Salahuddin on Tuesday strongly refuted media speculation suggesting the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is considering a replacement for his role as batting coach.

Speaking to the media at Colombo ahead of the third T20I, Salahuddin addressed criticism over the team’s underwhelming batting performances and dismissed reports that he has undue influence over team decisions.

"My role as a coach in the Bangladesh team isn't set in stone. I have never had any ego about it. If someone better comes in as the batting coach, that’s good for the team.

"The Bangladesh team is not the property of my father or grandfather. I’ll be criticised when things go wrong and praised when they go well that’s the reality," Salahuddin said.

Salahuddin also took issue with recent media reports suggesting that he wields excessive influence within the squad, including over team selection and player roles.

"After coaching for 27–28 years, I’m now hearing that there are many complaints against me in the team. I’d really like to know what those complaints are," he added.

He shared long-standing professional relationships with several current national players.

"It would be best if someone gave them to me in writing. You have to provide hard evidence. It will help me improve myself," he remarked.

Salahuddin further emphasised his commitment to the team, stating that he would not hesitate to step aside if he believed it would serve the national interest.

"If I feel that the team needs to change for the greater good, I will likely do that. But how will I benefit from favouritism when the team is losing regularly?" Salahuddin concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Salahuddin was appointed in November last year primarily to oversee the batting unit has come under scrutiny after the team's continued struggles with the bat.