Pakistan storms into semi-finals of Asian U16 Volleyball championship

Pakistan players celebrate during the match against Indonesia at the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship in Thailand on July 16, 2025. - Pakistan Volleyball Federation

NAKHON PATHOM: Pakistan secured a commanding spot in the semi-finals of the Asian Under-16 Volleyball Championship after sweeping Indonesia 3-0 in their opening match of the crossover round.

The Green Shirts clinched the straight-sets victory with scores of 25-23, 25-20, and 25-20. Notably, Pakistan mounted an impressive comeback in the opening set after trailing 3-12 early on.

The team displayed dominance in attack and block points, though Indonesia edged ahead in service points.

Standout performances came from Muhammad Junaid, Faizanullah, Saran Baig, and Talha Maher. Junaid led the charge with 15 points, including 10 from attacks, while Faizan contributed 11 points to the team’s tally.

With this win, Pakistan remains unbeaten in the crossover round Group F, alongside Iran, and both have advanced to the semi-finals.

Pakistan will take on Iran tomorrow in their final crossover fixture, which will decide their opponent in the semi-final clash.

By reaching the semi-finals, Pakistan has also secured qualification for next year’s Under-17 World Championship.

It is pertinent to mention that the Green Shirts has won all four of its matches so far without dropping a single set.

Their campaign began with a dominant 3-0 victory over South Korea, with set scores of 25-16, 25-19, and 25-8.

That win was powered by stellar contributions from Talha, Junaid, Wahab, Irfan, Faizan, and Sanan.

In their second group match, Pakistan dismantled Saudi Arabia in another 3-0 triumph, sealing sets 25-14, 25-13, and 25-11. The team displayed growing cohesion and confidence throughout the group stage.

Continuing their winning streak, Pakistan outclassed Chinese Taipei 3-0 in the final group match with set scores of 26-24, 25-14, and 25-16.

The match, held in Nakhon Pathom, lasted one hour and 17 minutes, with Faizanullah, Talha Maher, and Muhammad Junaid delivering key performances.

For the unversed, Pakistan and South Korea progressed from Pool D into the crossover stage, where they were matched against the top two teams from Pool B.

The ongoing tournament, hosted by the Asian Volleyball Confederation, is being played across the Thai cities of Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi. A total of 16 teams are participating, divided into four pools.

The top four teams from the tournament will qualify directly for the expanded 24-team FIVB U17 World Championship in 2026 — a notable increase from the previous 16-team format.

The semi-finals and final of the Asian U16 Championship are scheduled for July 19, where the continental champions will be crowned.