Adam Silver confirms in depth review of NBA expansion plans

LAS VEGAS: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed on Tuesday that discussions around league expansion have progressed to a more formal stage with in-depth analysis now underway.

Speaking after the NBA Board of Governors meeting, Silver emphasised that no decisions have been made and no timeline has been set. He noted that the league is currently reviewing potential issues.

“A lot of analysis still needs to be done, and nothing has been predetermined one way or another. There is no specific timeline,” Silver said.

“We're going to be as thorough as possible and examine all potential issues.”

While no votes or straw polls have taken place, Silver described the tone of the meetings as one of curiosity, with governors agreeing that the league office should lead research into the viability of expansion.

Factors under review include market readiness, arena infrastructure, local TV distribution and the financial implications of dividing league revenue further.

The league has not expanded since 2004, when Charlotte rejoined the NBA. Cities such as Seattle, a former NBA market are frequently mentioned as potential candidates.

Silver called Seattle ‘an incredible market’ but stressed the importance of a strategic, deliberate approach.

Silver also addressed the pending sale of the Portland Trail Blazers, reiterating the league’s hope that the team remains in Portland, though he acknowledged that a new arena will likely be necessary.

Regarding recent sports gambling controversies, Silver stated that legal betting is preferable to illegal alternatives but admitted that certain prop bets are problematic. He added that the NBA is seeking greater control over the types of bets offered by sportsbooks.