Former Australian cricketer MacGill opens up on life struggles after substance case charge

An undated picture of former Australia Test cricketer Stuart MacGill. — AFP/File

SYDNEY: Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill on Wednesday spoke candidly about the personal toll his legal troubles have taken, admitting he is 'not flying' following his recent conviction for involvement in a drug-related matter.

MacGill was found guilty of participating in the supply of a prohibited substance in May 2025.

He avoided jail time for his role in a deal worth more than USD 300,000, which involved introducing his brother-in-law to a dealer in April 2021.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the court’s decision, MacGill said he has struggled with limited work opportunities and the psychological aftermath of the case.

“Look, I’m not flying. I get a little bored, to be honest, because I’m not working much. I’m doing my coaching, but other than that, I’m not really working, which is a pain because I have a pretty active mind, and trying to shut that off is hard work,” he said.

The 54-year-old revealed that the ordeal has forced him to reassess his social circles and adopt a more cautious approach to life.

“I knew lots of people and I’ve found that I’ve closed that right down since I’ve needed to manage my environment a little bit more carefully,” he said.

MacGill acknowledged experiencing anxiety, said he has been fortunate to avoid deeper mental health struggles.

“I’m very lucky because depression has never been a big thing for me. I get anxious, I won’t lie about that but I don’t really get depressed,” he said.

“I’ve always said I’m neither glass half full nor half empty; I’m empty. And the reason I say that is, if today is the worst day of your life, then tomorrow’s going to be slightly fuller. If you’ve hit rock bottom, there’s sunshine ahead.”

Reflecting on lessons from his cricketing career, MacGill added, “I learned that playing Test cricket. If you’ve had a bad day, don’t buy a paper. If you’ve had a good day, buy every paper in the stands.”

MacGill also expressed deep concern for the impact his actions have had on his family, particularly his children.

“I can just turn off social media, but it is very difficult for the kids,” he said.

“I don’t care what people are saying about me, but I do care what was happening to the kids, and I know it has been very difficult for them,” he concluded.