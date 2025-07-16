Ravi Shastri reveals reason behind India’s defeat in Lord’s Test

An undated picture of former India head coach Ravi Shastri. — AFP

LONDON: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday identified two pivotal moments that, in his view, turned the tide in England’s favour during their thrilling 22-run victory over India in the third Test at Lord’s.

Speaking on the ICC digital, Shastri analysed the hard-fought contest, where both teams appeared evenly matched for most of the game.

“For me, the turning point of the Test match was Rishabh Pant’s dismissal,” Shastri said.

Shastri said the first turning point came on day three just before lunch when Rishabh Pant was run out for 74.

“Stokes showed an outstanding presence of mind to throw at the right end. Had Pant continued, India could have taken a lead and been in the driver’s seat.”

Shastri pointed to another moment on day four when India were 40/1 in their second innings, and Karun Nair left a straight delivery, resulting in his dismissal.

“That was a huge lapse in concentration. It was a nothing ball, and leaving it at that stage opened the door for England. The timing of that dismissal changed everything,” he said.

Shastri acknowledged India’s strong phases in the match but gave credit to England for capitalising on key moments.

“You have to compliment England. When the going got tough, they seized the big moments. They kicked the door down when they saw an opening,” he said.

“There wasn’t much in that surface. Had India lost just two wickets fewer the previous day, they could have chased it.”

The former coach also compared this match to India’s memorable Lord’s win in 2021.

“It reminded me so much of 2021. Back then, India batted first and the scorelines were very similar. That time India won, this time it was England.

"This series is wide open and anything can happen. India can bounce back and if they do, the final Test at The Oval will be a thriller,” he noted.

Shastri also heaped praise Ben Stokes for his leadership and determination during third Test.

“Stokes bowled long, demanding spells on the final day. He kept something in the tank after Edgbaston and delivered when it mattered most. He bowled eight-, nine-, even 10-over spells to close out the match,” Shastri said.

Shastri expressed optimism about India’s prospects in the series.

“With a little more luck, India could have been 3–0 up. It’s been riveting stuff so far and there’s still everything to play for in the final two Tests,” he concluded.