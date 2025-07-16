Mavericks suffer setback as key player undergoes surgery ahead of new season

An undated picture of Dallas Mavericks players and Dereck Lively II (right). — X/@DL2Muse

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II has undergone a minor surgical procedure to clean up bone spurs in his right foot, international media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report, the surgery is not considered serious and Lively is expected to be fully fit ahead of the start of training camp in September.

Lively has already dealt with injury setbacks early in his NBA career, missing more than two months last season due to a stress fracture in the same foot. Over his first two seasons, he has appeared in just 91 regular-season games.

Despite the injury history, the seven-footer remains a crucial part of the Mavericks’ long-term plans thanks to his defensive presence and rim protection.

He is one of three major Mavericks players recovering from injuries this offseason. Star guard Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL late last season and is expected to miss most if not all of the upcoming 2025–26 campaign.

Notably, veteran forward Anthony Davis also rehabbing from surgery to repair a detached retina. Davis is also expected to be ready for the start of camp.

The Mavericks enter the 2025–26 season with a revamped roster and high expectations. The addition of number one overall pick Cooper Flagg has brought renewed excitement to the franchise.

Flagg will join a frontcourt featuring Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington, offering Dallas increased depth and versatility.

While health remains a lingering concern, the combination of young talent and veteran leadership gives the Mavericks a strong foundation heading into what could be a defining season.

Although Lively did not win the NBA sixth Man of the Year award, he is expected to play a key role on a Mavericks squad loaded with potential.