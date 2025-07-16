England penalised for ICC code of conduct breach in third Test againt India

England fast bowler Brydon Carse (left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India’s Karun Nair (not in picture) on Day Four of the third Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 13, 2025. — AFP

LONDON: England have been penalised on Wednesday for maintaining a slow over rate during their thrilling third Test match against India at Lord’s, resulting in the deduction of two points from their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) tally and a 10 percent fine on their match fees.

According to the ICC, England were found to be two overs short of the required rate after time allowances were taken into account.

Under Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, teams lose one WTC point for every over they fall short.

As a result, England’s WTC points dropped from 24 to 22 out of a possible 36, reducing their point percentage from 66.67 percent to 61.11 percent.

This points deduction also saw England slip from second to third place in the WTC standings, with Sri Lanka moving up to second.

In addition to the points penalty, the Ben Stokes-led side was fined 10 per cent of their match fee under Article 2.22 of the ICC code of conduct for players and player support personnel.

This article mandates a five per cent fine per over short of the required rate. England captain Stokes accepted the sanction without contest, thereby avoiding a formal hearing.

The penalties were imposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, following charges laid by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, along with third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd.

It is pertinent to mention that the match itself was a classic, both sides scored identical totals in the first innings, keeping the contest finely balanced.

England’s second-innings effort gave them a 192-run lead, setting up a challenging target for India.

Despite an early collapse in their chase, India mounted a dramatic lower-order resistance, led by Ravindra Jadeja.

The fightback brought them within touching distance of victory, but England held their nerve in the final session of day five to seal a gripping 22-run win.