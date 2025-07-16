BCB president provides update on Shakib Al Hasan’s cricket career

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts during ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Netherlands in Kolkata on October 28, 2023. — ICC

DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Haque on Tuesday clarified that veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has not retired from international cricket and remains available for selection in all formats.

Speaking to the media in Dhaka, Haque addressed ongoing speculation surrounding Shakib’s cricketing future, particularly amid the cricketer’s recent political and legal controversies.

“Shakib is available as a cricketer. He hasn’t retired from any format yet,” said the BCB president.

Haque also admitted that he has not yet met with Shakib since assuming the role of board president, but intends to speak with him soon.

“I haven’t been in contact with Shakib since becoming BCB president, but I plan to speak with him,” he said.

He further emphasised that team selection lies solely with the selectors and the board’s administration does not interfere with that process.

“Team selection is the responsibility of the selectors. My role is to run the board, not to select the team,” he added.

Haque reiterated that any decision on Shakib’s return will be made after consultation with the selection panel and based on the player’s availability and interest.

It is pertinent to mention that the 38-year-old has not played professional cricket since appearing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 in May.

He last played for Bangladesh in a Test series against India in October 2024. He has represented Bangladesh in 71 Tests, 247 ODIs, and 129 T20Is, scoring a total of 14,730 runs across all formats and taking 712 wickets.

For the unversed, a court in Dhaka has imposed a travel ban on veteran Bangladesh all-rounder and former lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan, along with 15 others, amid an ongoing investigation into large-scale corruption allegations last month.

Shakib has also had a notable political career, having served as a lawmaker for the Awami League, the party formerly led by Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted from power in a student-led uprising last year.