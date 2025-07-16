Central Districts stun Usama Mir’s Hurricanes in GSL 2025 clash

Central Districts’ Tom Bruce plays a shot during the Global Super League 2025 match against Hobart Hurricanes at Providence on July 15, 2025. — Global Super League

PROVIDENCE: Central Districts (CD) registered a convincing 16-run victory over Usama Mir's Hobart Hurricanes in a high-octane match of the Global Super League (GSL) 2025 held here at Providence on Tuesday.

After winning the toss, CD opted to bat first and posted a competitive total of 167/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Their innings was anchored by Tom Bruce, who smashed a quickfire 62 off 36 balls, including eight boundaries and one six. His aggressive knock stabilised the innings after early pressure and proved vital to the team's success.

Supporting Bruce, Curtis Heaphy played a composed yet impactful knock, scoring 50 runs off 38 balls with six fours.

Will Young chipped in with 24 runs while Matthew Ford added 14. Although Dane Cleaver and Dean Foxcroft managed just seven runs each, the team’s total proved sufficient.

For the Hurricanes, the bowling duties were shared evenly as Usama Mir, Mohammad Nabi, Billy Stanlake and Odean Smith each picked up a wicket.

Chasing a target of 168, the Hurricanes struggled to build momentum and eventually fell short, managing 151/8 in their 20 overs.

Veteran all-rounder Nabi attempted to revive the innings with a valiant 43 off 25 balls, including four sixes and three fours, but his efforts went in vain.

Fabian Allen also put up a fight, hammering 36 off just 16 deliveries with five massive sixes.

However, the middle order failed to capitalise, with Jake Doran (17), captain Ben McDermott (16) and Nikhil Chaudhary (12) unable to make significant contributions.

Five of their batters failed to reach double figures, ultimately derailing the chase.

Central Districts’ bowlers delivered a disciplined performance, led by Ajaz Patel, who was the pick of the attack with 2/18 in four economical overs.

Blair Tickner also claimed 2/34 runs, while Angus Schaw, Jayden Lennox and Foxcroft took one wicket apiece.

For his match-defining half-century, Curtis Heaphy was named Player of the Match.