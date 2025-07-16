West Ham United sign El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague

An undated photo of Senegal international El Hadji Malick Diouf. — West Ham United

West Ham United have signed Senegal international El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague for £19 million on a long-term deal, the club announced on Tuesday.

Diouf, who was part of the Senegal team which defeated England 3-1 in a friendly last month and became the first African team to beat England in 22 games, won the Czech top league with Slavia Prague in the 2024-25 season.

The Senegal defender said that he is happy to have made progress in his career. There were many clubs in line, but he chose West Ham United and is hopeful to have a good season.

"I'm really happy to be here and to make a progression for my career. I'm looking forward to working hard and joining my new teammates,” Diouf said.

"There were a lot of teams [who wanted to sign me], but I chose West Ham United first and I spoke with the coach and it was a good plan for me.

"I want to say to the West Ham supporters I'm very happy to be here with them. I think we'll make a very good season this year."

West Ham’s head coach, Graham Potter, said that the club was looking for a young player, which they got in the form of Diouf.

"He is a young player we have been watching for some time, and somebody that we believe can be a really good fit for what we are trying to build at the club."

Diouf joined Norwegian side Tromso at the age of 18 in February 2023, appearing 21 times and scoring three goals.

He then made a deal with Slavia Prague a year later and scored on his debut.

West Ham will kick off their 2025-26 Premier League campaign on August 16 with a trip to Sunderland.