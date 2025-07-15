Norway face Gaupset selection dilemma ahead of Italy clash

Norway's Signe Gaupset celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates during their UEFA Women's Euro 2025 match against Iceland at the Stockhorn Arena in Thun on July 10, 2025. — Reuters

Norway forward Signe Gaupset's two goals and two assists in their final group game against Iceland have given coach Gemma Grainger a lot to ponder ahead of their quarter-final clash with Italy at the Women's Euros in Geneva on Wednesday.

With the group already won, the 20-year-old replaced Guro Reiten on the left side of the attack and seized the opportunity, scoring twice and teeing up Frida Maanum for two more goals leading to calls from fans for Gaupset to start.

"With Signe, the Iceland performance, that wasn't so much of a surprise to any of us. We see Signe training every day and that's how she is," Grainger told reporters, remaining tight-lipped about her plans.

"With the rest of the team, the competitiveness has been really high and for me as a manager that's exactly the position that I want to be in, and it's a position that I want the team to be in also."

The Norwegians have appeared to be in high spirits at their training base on the shore of Lake Neuchatel, with the players laughing and joking and signing autographs for fans.

However, captain Ada Hegerberg, who recently spoke to Reuters about her will to inspire at the tournament, said that the chance of a spot in the last four is a huge opportunity for her side.

"It's an incredibly big moment for us. We have had a very good energy, the whole team. Everyone has contributed," Hegerberg, who played in Norway's 2013 final defeat by Germany, told reporters.

"We want to have a good match tomorrow, we want to grab the opportunity to be in the top four in Europe, that would be incredible," she added.