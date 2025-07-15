First group of Pakistan squad departs for Bangladesh ahead of T20I series

This picture shows Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson (centre) and cricketer Khushdil Shah (right) leaving for Dhaka, Bangladesh from Karachi on July 15, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The first group of the Pakistan squad, including captain Salman Ali Agha, has left for Bangladesh to play a three-match T20I series, scheduled to commence on July 20.

According to the details, a total of seven players – captain Agha, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah – alongside support staff left Karachi for Dhaka via Dubai.

Meanwhile, the second batch of the national squad will depart on Wednesday morning.

For the unversed, the green shirts will play three T20Is against Bangladesh on July 20, 22 and 24, with Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium set to host all the matches.

The series marks a rematch between the two sides after their last encounter in May, where Pakistan sealed a 3-0 clean sweep at home.

Earlier this week, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officially announced ticket prices for the upcoming series, with prices ranging from Tk 300 to Tk 3,500, catering to a wide range of fans.

The BCB has prioritised a digital-first approach for ticket distribution. Starting July 15, tickets will be available exclusively online through the official eTicket platform.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim

Series schedule in Bangladesh