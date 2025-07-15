Ian Bishop calls Shaheen Afridi 'Baby Starc' during third West Indies-Australia Test

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Australia's Mitchell Starc in action. — ICC/Cricket Australia

KINGSTOWN: Former West Indies cricketer and renowned commentator Ian Bishop on Tuesday, compared Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi to his Australian counterpart Mitchell Starc, calling him ‘Baby Starc’ for his ability to hit the stumps.

Bishop shared his analysis during the third and final day of the third Test between West Indies and Australia when Starc had swept the home side’s top and middle order with a five-wicket haul in just 15 balls.

Praising the experienced left-arm pacer, Bishop advised the batters to guard their stumps against him as well as Pakistan’s Shaheen.

“It is well known with Mitchell Starc and Shaheen Shah Afridi at his best, watch and guard your stumps," Bishop said during commentary.

Ian Bishop also mentioned legendary pacers like Australia’s Glenn McGrath, West Indies’ Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh, who according to him, ‘terrorised’ the batters with their consistent lengths.

“What I like about the world game. Glenn McGrath terrorised the batters around the world by consistently hitting that length. Similarly, Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh. Very similar methods. And now Josh Hazlewood,” Bishop continued.

“Then you’ve got Shaheen Afridi, the upcoming youngster, I thought he was baby Starc at his fittest. Just different.”

For the unversed, Shaheen, who made his international debut against West Indies in 2018, has thus far represented Pakistan in 31 Tests, 64 ODIs and 79 T20Is and picked up 345 wickets across formats with the help of seven five-wicket hauls.

The left-arm was also adjudged the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year in 2021 for his consistent performances across formats, especially his heroics in the T20 World Cup 2021, which led Pakistan to the semi-final.