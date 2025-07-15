Pakistan’s Hasnain Akhtar extends winning run at IBSF U17 World Championship

An undated picture of Pakistan's emerging cueist Hasnain Akhtar. — Facebook/MHASnooker

MANAMA: Pakistan’s emerging cueist Hasnain Akhtar continued his winning run at the IBSF World U17 Snooker Championship with a resounding 3-0 victory over UAE’s Mohammad Alrumaithi here at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain on Tuesday.

Hasnain got off to a flying start to the match as he registered a 61-point break to seal the opening frame by 98-5.

He was equally dominant in the subsequent frame, clinching it by 74-6, courtesy of a 65-point break, to move one away from the victory.

The third frame followed the same pattern as Hasnain Akhtar registered another 50-plus break to round up a perfect 3-0 victory over Alrumaithi.

The victory marked his second in the IBSF World U17 Snooker Championship as he inflicted a similar defeat on Qatar’s Abdulla Al Musleh in his campaign opener.

Hasnain Akhtar displayed complete dominance in his opening match, defeating Al Musleh 3-0 with frame scores of 72-2, 65-9, 81-14.

In the Masters event, star cueist Muhammad Asif cruised into the pre-quarterfinals with a straight-frames victory over Wales’ Tony Morgan.

The former world amateur champion displayed complete dominance in the Round of 16, defeating Morgan 3-0 with frame scores of 74-10, 106-0 and 89-11.

He compiled a superb 90-point break in the second frame and followed it up with a 61-point break in the third, sealing the win without dropping a single frame.

Asif’s tactical acumen and precise shot-making left his opponent with little chance to settle into the match. Renowned for his calm temperament and break-building prowess, Asif was in fluent form.

The victory marked a strong comeback for Asif, who had suffered a setback on Monday when he lost 3-0 to India’s Brijesh Damani in a Group C clash.