Lorenzo Sonego reveals tactics behind Sinner's win over Alcaraz in Wimbledon

This collage of pictures shows Italian tennis player Lorenzo Sonego (left) and Jannik Sinner. — Reuters

Italian professional tennis player Lorenzo Sonego said that the key to success for Jannik Sinner against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final was to take risks when needed, the international media reported on Tuesday.

Sinner defeated defending champion Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a high-voltage final on Sunday to win his first Wimbledon men's title and take his revenge for the Paris defeat.

Sinner became the first Italian to secure a Wimbledon singles title after defeating the two-time defending champion Alcaraz.

Sinner was defeated by Alcaraz in the final of the French Open by 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2) a month ago.

Sonego said that the key to Jannik Sinner's success was that he showed courage to take risks.

He said that all the Italians were excited when Sinner completed his victory, but the worst part of the tournament was Grigor Dimitrov’s retirement due to injury.

"Jannik put in a superlative performance from all points of view, showing the right courage when he needed to take risks,” Sonego said.

“Some of his choices surprised Alcaraz, who gradually lost his certainties and no longer knew what to do. Sinner was really excited at the end of the match and so were all of us Italians, who had never seen one of our players triumph at Wimbledon.

“His win was certainly the most beautiful image of this edition of the tournament, but the worst were Dimitrov's tears after the injury he suffered to his pectoral muscle. His retirement was shocking for everyone."