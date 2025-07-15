Chael Sonnen calls Derrick Lewis’ UFC Nashville TKO stoppage 'early'

An undated photo of American Mixed Martial Artist Derrik Lewis (right) and Tallison Teixeira. — X/@ufc

Former American Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) Chael Sonnen claimed that Derrick Lewis’ knockout stoppage was a mistake made by the referee, international media reported on Tuesday.

Veteran Lewis knocked out Tallison Teixeira in just 35 seconds into their heavyweight main event at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Lewis dropped Teixeira with his left hook within the opening minute, followed by right hands until referee Jason Herzog interfered. Notably, extending his UFC record of career knockouts to 16.

However, former UFC fighter Sonnen believes it was an error.

“You have to watch the ending of that fight, fairly closely to see this. But there is a clear rule infraction not once, but twice, with the grabbing of the fence,” Sonnen said.

The fight ended in a hurry. Lewis dropped the Brazilian, who tried to stand after grabbing the cage illegally. Herzog stopped the bout, ruling a TKO. Sonnen said that the stoppage was meant to address the foul.

“It changed the position, got him back up to his feet. A lot of times a referee will let an exchange finish and then make a ruling. Not in a case like that when you lose position, the ref has to step in right then and put Teixeira down, put the Black Beast on top of him, and they’ll continue from there,” Sonnen said.

“I don’t think he intended to call that a TKO, I don’t think he intended to stop that fight.

“My own conspiracy, but I believe he was stopping the action to offer discipline, 1 point for the fence grab. Derrick starts celebrating, crowd starts reacting…all the makings of a TKO and my own belief is that they just went with it. I believe that’s what I saw! They called it an early stoppage because, well yeah, it wasn’t supposed to be a stoppage."