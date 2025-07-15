Jayasuriya says Sri Lanka ‘not under pressure’ ahead of third Bangladesh T20I

Sri Lanka´s Binura Fernando (centre) celebrates with captain Charith Asalanka (left) after dismissing Bangladesh´s Tanzid Hasan during their second T20I at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on July 13, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya on Tuesday, denied being under any pressure after a gruelling 83-run defeat in the second T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh.

The hosts, who have won the Test and ODI series, were decimated by Bangladesh in the aforesaid fixture as their batting unit unfolded on a meagre 94 in 15.2 overs while chasing 178.

The two teams will now lock horns in the third and final T20I of the series at the R Premdasa Stadium here on Wednesday.

Commenting on the high-stakes clash, Sri Lanka head coach Jayasuriya was unfazed by the thrashing in the previous fixture and remained confident in his players’ abilities and readiness to perform well.

"Not pressure as such. We need to play well. We have won the Test and ODI series and we need to finish off the T20s well. Players want to do well and we are working hard," Jayasuriya told reporters on Tuesday.

Jayasuriya advised the batting unit to step up as he believes their bowlers are experienced enough to be well aware of their roles and the requirements.

"We need to bat well and long for by the top three. The bowlers are experienced enough and they know what to do. We have lot of experienced players and whoever who gets set needs to bat well," Jayasuriya said.

"I don't want to be under pressure all the time. This is too much. No one wants to be under pressure like this. It's a challenge. It's part of cricket. We did mistakes last game. We need to bounce back and it's simple.

"Players know where we went wrong. Lot of people will be out here to see the game. Cricket loving public is trusting us and that's the key. Everyone knows what to do and hopefully they will handle the pressure.”

The head coach further emphasised that one of the top-order batters must bat through 15 overs to chase in T20Is as he pressed for consistency from the overall batting unit.

"[In] the second T20 we didn't chase well. One of the top three guys has got to bat through to 15 overs. That didn't happen. Overall I think we need more consistency from the batting unit. That is what we have told the boys. We need to do well in all three departments. Players know what their expectations," he said.