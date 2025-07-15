Liverpool approach Newcastle for Alexander Isak

An undated photo of Newcastle United's striker Alexander Isak. — Instagram/alex_isak

Liverpool approached Newcastle United to sign striker Alexander Isak and have made an offer of £120 million, international media reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Premier League champions are well aware of Newcastle’s stance and have not made a formal offer.

Liverpool are admirers of Isak's skill, who finished just behind the league’s top scorer, Mohamed Salah, with 23 goals last season.

Isak has made 109 appearances for Newcastle since his transfer from Real Sociedad in 2022 for £60m and netted 62 goals, and also played a pivotal role in the team's Carabao Cup victory in March - the club's first major trophy in 70 years.

Magpies, who are reluctant to sell their prized asset, are reportedly eyeing Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike with a view to the forward playing alongside Isak in attack.

According to British media, Newcastle’s initial offer of £70m bid for Ekitike was rejected on Tuesday.

Liverpool, who have already broken their transfer record to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, will likely have to offer more than that to convince Newcastle to sanction Isak's exit this summer.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that the Reds are looking to recruit a striker, with talks over Darwin Nunez's departure set to accelerate.

Nunez has been linked with Napoli and Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, reports are also there that Liverpool have rejected Bayern Munich’s offer of €67.5m for Luis Diaz.

However, the German champions believe the Colombian winger is keen to join them, and they returned with a bid for the 28-year-old.

Since he arrived from Porto in January 2022, Diaz has evolved into a vital figure at Anfield. Last campaign was the most successful of Díaz’s Liverpool career, scoring 17 goals in all competitions and playing a pivotal role in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign, where they finished 10 points clear at the top.

Liverpool are not ready to sell the 28-year-old and do not want any further bids.