Jofra Archer vows to do ‘everything possible’ to feature in Ashes

England's Joe Root in action during the third day of their third Test against India at The Lord's in London on July 12, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: England’s returning speedster Jofra Archer has set his sights on The Ashes, scheduled to be played later this year, after guiding his side to a dramatic 22-run victory over India in the third Test of the five-match series here at The Lord’s on Tuesday.

Archer, who played his first Test in more than four years due to a series of elbow and back injuries, made his long-awaited return to the format memorable by playing a pivotal role in guiding England to an enthralling victory, courtesy of his brilliant match figures of 5/105.

The right-arm speedster was quick to make his mark as he dismissed India’s opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on just the third delivery on return.

His best, however, came in the second innings during which he claimed the prized scalps of Jaiswal, in-form wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar.

Following his heroics in the Lord’s Test, Jofra Archer expressed his determination to play the remaining two matches to help England win the series before stating that he would do everything in his might to play the Ashes, slated to commence on November 21.

"I can play the other two [against India] if they let me. I don't want to lose this series. I told Keysey [England men's managing director, Rob Key] I wanted to play the Test summer and I wanted to play the Ashes,” said Archer in a post-match interview.

“I think one tick is already there and I will do everything possible in my power to be on the plane in November."

Notably, Archer has ample time to prepare for the penultimate Test as it is slated to get underway on July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester.