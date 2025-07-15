Oleksandr Usyk opens up about parting ways with promoter Alex Krassyuk

This collage of pictures shows the undefeated heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (left), Alex Krassyuk (centre) and Tyson Fury. — Instagram/serge_lapin

The undefeated heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk said that he has parted ways with long-term promoter Alex Krassyuk, but their relationship is not broken, international media reported on Tuesday.

Usyk is scheduled to fight Daniel Dubois in their rematch on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The pair first fought back in August 2023, where Oleksandr Usyk came out victorious in Poland with a ninth-round knockout, having dropped the British boxer twice.

However, the fight sparked debate after the Ukrainian was dropped by a punch that was ruled low by the officials.

A lot of things have changed since that first fight with Dubois, and the major one is the split of Usyk and his long-time promoter Krassyuk.

Krassyuk announced their separation in a social media post on June 22, where they explained their journey in a goodbye message.

“It’s been a tremendous journey — 12 years of unbelievable success. Two young dreamers met each other to change the game. Back in 2013, I gave you my word — and I kept it,” Krassyuk wrote in Instagram post.

“At the time, no one believed we were capable of achieving what we set out to do. But by the grace of God, we completed the mission impossible… A dream come true!!! Thank you for all we’ve gone through and for the honour to be the lifetime promoter of the Double Undisputed.

"May the Lord bless you and guide your next steps. Thanks God for everything.”

After a few weeks, Usyk has also finally opened up about his relationship with Krassyuk, saying they are not working together anymore, but their relationship is the same as before.

“Listen we not break with my relationship with Alex. I build business, Usyk 17, Alex Krassyuk now work with this company. We stop relationship in boxing but Alex help me with other work. We work a lot of years, 12. We win great trophy but we continue work but different work,” Usyk said.