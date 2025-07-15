West Indies call emergency meeting with legends after 27 all-out humiliation

West Indies' Brandon King reacts after being dismissed by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the third day of their third Test at the Sabina Park in Kingston on July 14, 2025. — AFP

BARBADOS: Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday, invited three former players – Brian Lara, Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards – to attend an emergency meeting convened in the aftermath of their men’s team’s disappointing 3-0 whitewash in the recently-concluded home Test series against Australia.

In the final Test of the three-match series, West Indies succumbed to a new low as they were bowled out for a meagre 26 – the second-lowest innings total in Tests – while chasing a 204-run target against Australia.

Their batting failure also gave Australia a thumping 176-run victory, meaning the former ICC World Test Championship (WTC) holders clean sweep the three-match series.

Consequently, the CWI decided to turn to the legendary trio of Lara, Richards and Lloyd, who will join Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee’s Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Desmond Haynes and Ian Bradshaw to analyse the national men’s team’s ‘deeply disappointing’ performances over the last few weeks.

CWI President Dr Kishore Shallow acknowledged that the team’s dismal defeats in the recent home Test series will result in many ‘sleepless nights’ but urged that they are in a rebuilding phase and thus called for patience.

"Like every West Indian cricket fan, I felt the pain of our recent Test defeat to Australia. There will be some sleepless nights ahead for many of us, including the players, who I know feel this loss just as heavily,” Shallow stated.

“But while disappointment is natural, we must not allow this moment to define our journey. We are in a rebuilding phase, steadily investing in the next generation, and reigniting the spirit that has long made West Indies cricket a force in the world.

"Progress is rarely straightforward. It takes time, perseverance, and belief, especially in our most difficult moments. The road ahead will test us, but I have faith in the talent and commitment of our players when they apply themselves.

“We have already seen encouraging signs, particularly with the ball. Our batters are keen, but now must be even more deliberate as they work to improve."

Shallow further emphasised that the involvement of the legends in the analysis of the team’s performances was not ‘ceremonial’, stating that they will be actively involved in their ‘next phase of cricket development’.

"These are men who helped define our golden eras, and their perspectives will be invaluable. We intend for this gathering to result in tangible, actionable recommendations,” Shallow continued.

"Consistent with my message over the last weeks, this is a moment that calls for collaboration, not division. We need everyone on board: fans, players, coaches, legends, and administrators, if we are to truly move forward. There is much work to be done. But we must do it with purpose, and we must do it together," he concluded.