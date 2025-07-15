Liverpool reject Bayern Munich’s £58.6m offer for Luis Diaz

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their third goal against Bayer Leverkusen in a Champions League match at Anfield in Liverpool on November 5, 2024. — Reuters

Liverpool have rejected Bayern Munich’s offer of €67.5m for Luis Diaz, international media reported on Tuesday.

However, the German champions believe the Colombian winger is keen to join them, and they returned with a bid for the 28-year-old.

According to reports, Luis Diaz is a top priority for Bayern, and the club is preparing another offer.

If the German club made an offer, then the Reds have another decision to make, but so far, the club's stance has been the same throughout the summer.

Since he arrived from Porto in January 2022, Diaz has evolved into a vital figure at Anfield. Last campaign was the most successful of Díaz’s Liverpool career, scoring 17 goals in all competitions and playing a pivotal role in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign, where they finished 10 points clear at the top.

Liverpool are not ready to sell the 28-year-old and do not want any further bids.

Reports say that Bayern are ready to offer him at least a four-year deal.

Diaz has also been linked with Barcelona earlier this summer. However, Liverpool were swift to reject any advances from the Spanish side as well.

Club sources have emphasised that the winger remains central to their strategy for the upcoming seasons, especially after his exceptional campaign.

Despite having just two years left on his current contract, Liverpool remain firm in their stance to retain him, even amid ongoing interest from other major clubs, including Manchester City and teams in the Saudi Pro League.