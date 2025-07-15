Jos Buttler slams Washington Sundar over ‘we’ll go 2-1 up’ remarks

This collage of pictures shows England wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler and India all-rounder Washington Sundar. — ICC/Reuters

England wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler on Tuesday, claimed that India all-rounder Washington Sundar’s remarks motivated the home side ahead of the final day of the recently concluded third Test of the five-match series at The Lord’s.

At the stumps on day four, the visitors were 58/4 while chasing a 193-run target, which was assumed to be a tricky affair as the surface had started favouring the pacers.

Meanwhile, Sundar while speaking to the broadcasters after the close of the fourth day’s play, dismissed the chatter and claimed that India would chase down the total briefly after the first session.

“Definitely India winning tomorrow, probably in the first session," Sundar said.

His claims, however, backfired as India succumbed to a narrow 22-run defeat in the final session despite a valiant half-century from Ravindra Jadeja.

Following the enthralling fixture, former England white-ball captain Jos Buttler reacted to Sundar’s statement and claimed that it may have ‘fired up’ the English players to go after him.

“Has he actually said that? Washington Sundar's interview where he says about, you know, when India win tomorrow, when we go 2-1 up. And I thought, I wonder if he's just sort of, you know, got his words out wrong, you know, hopefully we'll win,” Buttler said.

“But it was the proper, you know, incredible confidence. Yeah, we're going to win. And it's always one of those moments where you're like, you don't miss a thing, do you, in this day and age? Someone will have heard about that in the dressing room.

“It's almost like instead of anyone having to say anything this morning for England you could have just played that interview and that would have got people so fired up.”

The wicketkeeper batter also believed that Sundar’s remarks also moved England head coach Brendon McCullum, who according to him, was seen motivating his players to set him up soon after he walked out to bat.

“There's a little clip of when Washington came out to bat and McCullum over the balcony sort of you know telling everyone to raise it, it's the guy who's been chirping,” Buttler continued.

“You set yourself up, don't you? It's horrible. But you're like, no, everyone's all over me. I could have just come out here and tried to, you know, have a good game and try my best. But now everyone knows that what I've said in the media last night, and this is going to be, everyone's after me. Even McCullum, who's possibly the only time he didn't have his feet up. He's leant forward to say, come on. Let's ramp it up for this guy,” he concluded.